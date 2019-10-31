The award-winning TV comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (MST3K) is coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre at 6 p.m. Sunday in an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour.
Following the “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017 and “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one last time as Joel Robinson to host “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” — alongside the world’s greatest (and only) movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy.
The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and “promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K’s loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson,” according to a tour release.
A 59-year-old native of Stevens Point, Wis., Hodgson founded “Mystery Science Theater 3000” in 1988 (first running for 11 seasons), and the original TV comedy starred Hodgson as a janitor trapped against his will by two mad scientists aboard the Earth-orbiting Satellite of Love and forced to watch a series of low-budget films as a part of the scientists’ plot to take over the world. Hodgson then created a myriad of robot companions to keep his sanity and comment on the films, according to recent Chicago Tribune piece.
In 2015, fans of MST3K united behind a record-breaking Kickstarter ccampaign to revive the show for a new season that premiered on Netflix in 2017, according to its Facebook page. In the live show, a man stranded in space is forced to watch cheesy movies in a cruel mind experiment, so he riffs on the films with his robot friends to cope. Tickets for Sunday are $33, $48 and $68, available at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St.), or Ticketmaster.com.