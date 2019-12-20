Mya Mirocha, fr., Kewanee
Mya Mirocha, fr., Kewanee

Mirocha

Was the No. 2 player on state and sectional team qualifier; T8 individually at Peru-St. Bede Sectional; third place finisher at Kewanee Regional; third place at Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.

