Stinky's House of Horrors to hold 8-day food drive and 'short and sweet' haunted trailer

He hopes to collect 6,000 pounds of food, so he can help refill local food pantries drained by the pandemic.

“I really believe that we’ll beat last year’s in-take,” he said. “I think a lot of people are realizing that the pandemic has affected their food pantries and will want to help. I trust Muscatine, and I have a funny feeling that the citizens and the community here are going to step up.”

For those who may still want their annual scare, guests can experience a "short and sweet" version of the House of Horrors when they drop off their donations.

“We’re going to try and make it a little more interactive for the people that do show up,” he said.

He will decorate an enclosed trailer, donated by Jim and Amber Chesmore, people can walk through. It will be limited to two or three people at a time, all wearing face coverings.

“People can walk through (the trailer), go in the tail end of it, and then exit through the side door,” he said. “They don’t have to worry about touching anything or anybody touching them or getting close to them. That’s important to a lot of people right now, so we decided to go that way.” Though it may not be a normal haunted house, Philpott believes that fans of his haunts will still enjoy it.