Senior care facilities are doing their best to stay open and safe as COVID-19 continues

MUSCATINE — Senior Resources Inc. of Muscatine, says its patrons can’t afford for them to lock down for several weeks.

“We’re just trying to stay open,” said Keith Degadriele.

COVID-19 virus can severely affect senior citizens as well as those who happen to be immunocompromised. Because of this, facilities such as Senior Resources are taking as many precautions as they can in order to keep those who need them safe.

“We have an adult daycare center here that we’re trying to keep open, and we’re trying to keep any visitors off of that floor,” Degadriele, who is the Operations Manager for Senior Resources, said. They are doing this by making sure visitors only go through the entrance on the southwest side of the facility instead of the entrance off Mulberry. They are also making sure to check the temperatures of everyone who comes in.

“Anybody that’s got a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, we’re sending them home,” he said. So far, there has been no problem with this. However, should someone — whether they’re a participant or an employee — receive a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, Senior Resources would try to quarantine the main person as well as anyone they had been in contact with.