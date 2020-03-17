Senior care facilities are doing their best to stay open and safe as COVID-19 continues

MUSCATINE — Senior Resources Inc. of Muscatine, says its patrons can’t afford for them to lock down for several weeks.
“We’re just trying to stay open,” said Keith Degadriele.
COVID-19 virus can severely affect senior citizens as well as those who happen to be immunocompromised. Because of this, facilities such as Senior Resources are taking as many precautions as they can in order to keep those who need them safe.
“We have an adult daycare center here that we’re trying to keep open, and we’re trying to keep any visitors off of that floor,” Degadriele, who is the Operations Manager for Senior Resources, said. They are doing this by making sure visitors only go through the entrance on the southwest side of the facility instead of the entrance off Mulberry. They are also making sure to check the temperatures of everyone who comes in.
“Anybody that’s got a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, we’re sending them home,” he said. So far, there has been no problem with this. However, should someone — whether they’re a participant or an employee — receive a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, Senior Resources would try to quarantine the main person as well as anyone they had been in contact with.
Degadriele said that one of their main reasons for staying open is to continue to support their volunteers and employees. “A lot of these people need the steady income. We’re a nonprofit, so we don’t pay a lot.” Other services they offer, such as Meals on Wheels and their food pantry that caters to the residents of Hershey Manor, have many older residents relying on them.
“Those people are somewhat immobile as far as getting food from other food pantries because they can’t drive readily, so we’ve tried to keep that open,” he said. Though mildly worried about running out of supplies, Degadriele added that they have a good supply already and will be restocking soon in the hopes of keeping the food pantry portion of the facility open as long as possible. “We’re trying to keep our spirits high.”
Other facilities that focus on senior citizen care are also trying to follow this positive mindset, such as Bickford Senior Living. While the facility is on lockdown, only allowing visitors in cases of hospice or therapy, residents can still visit family members through phone calls and Skype thanks to help from the Bickford staff.
Director Teresa Hafner said that they are doing really well. “We’re just trying to keep the mood light,” she said, “just keep our activities going and keeping everyone engaged.” These activities include morning exercises, church services, movies, arts and crafts, special snacks, bingo three times a week, and much more.
While entertainers and casual visitors aren’t allowed in, putting a hindrance on the larger celebrations that would normally happen at Bickford, those who do come in are being screened thoroughly. As for residents, while are they being discouraged to leave the facilities, they don’t feel as if they’re being locked in. “They’re getting all the information that they need,” Hafner said, “All their questions are being answered and our residents are happy, which is our main concern.”
She also doesn’t feel too concerned about running low on supplies, saying that they have plenty of soap, toilet paper and food and that her staff has really stepped up and is working hard to keep everyone at Bickford safe and unaffected as much as possible. “We’re one big happy family and we just go forward that way, and I think that and being positive really helps. We’re just going with it and doing what we need to do.”