Woman involved in Columbus Junction crash dies

IOWA CITY — An Iowa State Patrol crash report describing a personal injury crash that occurred May 18 has been changed to announce a Fairfield woman in the crash has died.

The report now lists Megan Reid, 29, of Fairfield as being a fatality.

According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 7:55 p.m. Monday a 2019 Ford F650 driven by Derrick Maynard of Fairfield was southbound on Third Street and a 2006 Chevy Cobalt driven by Megan Reid of Fairfield was southbound on Third Street. According to the report, the Cobalt made a U-turn and the F650 struck it.

Reid and Steven Scotton of Fairfield were transported on Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The report did not say which vehicle they were in.

Assisting the state patrol at the scene were the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance, and Columbus Junction Fire Department.

