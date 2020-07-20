Wilton teen remembers stabbing victim Chantz Stevens

“He didn’t want to leave,” she said with a smile. “He was having too much fun.”

She also recalls Stevens always talking about his plans for the future. An athlete who loved playing football and baseball, Stevens had spoken many times of being a coach. On the internet, a video of his touchdown run against Van Buren can be seen. Rae said Stevens was going to college next month. She also said he had spoken of starting a family and hoped to be the father of both a son and a daughter.

Rae had planned to attend the party in Clarence, she thought there would be a lot of people there she knew. As it happened, she woke up from a nap Saturday and reconsidered, because she did not know the person having the party.

Rae’s father, Ivan Rae, said Stevens was a good person. As a parent, when he learned of what happened, he had to wonder what would have happened if his daughter had been there.

“We live in these small towns and we don’t expect things like this to happen,” he said. “You have these kids who grow up together and spend their entire school years together and then to have something like this happen, it really does affect every single person in one way or another.”