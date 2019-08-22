MUSCATINE — A suspect in a Muscatine hit-and-run case searched local hit-and-run stories 50 times online following an incident that killed a local firefighter.
A search warrant was executed Thursday for a truck and trailer driven by Terry D. Gough, of Morning Sun, and his cellphone in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed Devin Estabrook. Gough has not been charged with a crime.
Estabrook, 49, of Letts, Iowa, was riding his bicycle at about 4:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the area of 41st Street South and Highway 61 in Muscatine when he was struck, according to a probable cause document. He died two days later at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria from his injuries.
Surveillance video at A&E Convenience Store and video from a nearby Bandag property revealed Estabrook had been hit by a semi-truck owned by TriOak Foods in Oakville.
The investigation further revealed Gough had been driving the truck as confirmed by TriOak. In an interview with Muscatine officers, Gough reportedly said he saw a person on a bicycle in the area at the time. He said he swerved slightly to avoid the bicyclist and when he checked his rearview mirror, he noticed the bicyclist upright but "wobbling" quite a bit.
Gough told officers he didn't see any damage to his truck Monday evening and wasn't sure if he hit the bicyclist. He willingly turned his cellphone over to officers and consented to a review of the contents without being present.
According to the statement, Gough sought news related to the collision by manually searching "hit and run" and "bicycle accident" in Muscatine.
DNA swabs and photos of the tractor and trailer were also taken as evidence.