Snow, winds expected to impact travel

DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of three to five inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures.

A winter storm watch was called Monday afternoon as the storm is expected to impact most of eastern Iowa and parts of western Illinois, beginning late Wednesday night. The projected impact of the storm is that travel could become difficult and David Cousins, meteorologist from the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, said those planning to drive for Christmas should avoid travelling during the worst of the storm on Thursday and Friday.

“There are several things going on,” he said. “First you have the snow Thursday coming to an end Thursday night or early Friday morning. Then you have the wind, and the wind is pretty significant. The wind is expected to peak Thursday night. We are looking at widespread northwestern winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50. We could have a lot of blowing and drifting snow. Driving, you are really going to feel those winds. The third aspect is it's going to be cold.”

Cousins said the majority of snow accumulation is expected east of Cedar Rapids, beginning Wednesday night. Snow is expected to fall in the remainder of the region Thursday. He said there is “variability” in the amounts, but the current prediction is three to five inches.

He also said the temperature is expected to drop to about 2 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, but wind chills will drive it well below zero. With wind chill, Cousins predicts -20 F to -30 F temperatures into Friday morning. He predicts a bit of warm up on Sunday — Christmas day — to about 10 to 15 degrees, but with wind chills of -10.

The fast-moving storm is coming from the Pacific Northwest as it dives in a southeasterly manner into the plains areas of the U.S. Cousins also said cold air is moving in behind the main storm.

As next week begins, there will be a “modest warm-up,” Cousins said, with temperatures reaching into the twenties. He predicts the remainder of the month will be below average, however, long-range forecasts show warmer temperatures during the first week of January.

Cousins stressed the importance of paying close attention to weather forecasts for updates. While not traveling during the storm is the recommendation, those who do travel should carry winter-survival kits in their vehicles and keep their cell phones charged.