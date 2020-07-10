Muscatine Council removes funding from mask proclamation

After the vote, Bracket said Jindrich's motion means the council cannot have any further meetings or discussion on the proclamation because it would use staff time.

“You have effectively shut down all communications on this unless we initiate something new,” he said. “We can do absolutely nothing at this time in regards to the proclamation. We can’t adjust it or make changes or anything along those lines.”

During the vote, Broderson said the proclamation would still stand, but enforcement utilizing staff time would not be done. She urged everyone to continue to wear masks in public.

“I’m not prepared to rescind the proclamation at this time,” Broderson said. “I have a couple of different things I am weighing and discussing with area professionals. We are in the middle of a global pandemic as you well know and I listen to the health experts when it comes to the health and safety of all of us.”

She said since the pandemic began she has been involved with daily meeting, sometimes several per day, with health experts. The proclamation had not come up “willy nilly,” she said, but was formed in conjunction with area health care experts.

She said it was unfortunate the proclamation had been leaked to social media before the press conference.