Monro has hundreds of tire and automotive service locations across the country. As of this week, both Muscatine and the Quad-Cities will be included in the company’s collection of service locations.

After officially closing the deal on Feb. 19, Monro announced it had acquired the QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto Center stores in the Quad-Cities region of Iowa and Illinois.

All five of the stores acquired in this deal will add the Car-X Tire & Auto brand to their current identity, increasing the number of Monro’s service locations to 1,303.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for our family to sell our business, but it was the right time,” Dan Elias, owner and manager of these locations, said in a news release. “We knew that we could trust Monro to continue serving our valued customers and our employees.”

“We seek out businesses to purchase and come to an agreement based on their customer service and the way they treat employees,” Jack Heisman, business development and acquisition activity for Monro, said.

“The way we look at it, our path to success is to keep what made them great in the first place — which is customer service, their reputation and the way they treat their employees.”

With this in mind, Heisman assured that Monro would retain and offer jobs to all the current Muscatine Tire & Auto and QC Auto Service employees,” Heisman said. “Additionally, there are no currently planned changes to the services currently being offered at these locations.

“There should be no change from a customer perspective. We’re hoping to just enhance what people already like about the store,” he continued.

Heisman said Monro was going to focus on continuous improvement to the stores. This will include trying to be more available at convenient times in order to allow their services to be ready and available when the customer needs them.

“We’re used to being part of the community,” Heisman said, noting that Monro already had stores in the area through the Car-X Brand, “and that’s kind of what we strive for. We intend to continue being a welcoming and positive part of the community. We take pride in the fact that we can retain the employees, and hopefully grow the employee base. We also hope to continue serving customers and to expand on the already positive reputation in the community.”