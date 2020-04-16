Lutheran Living becomes the 2nd long-term care facility with a COVID-19 outbreak

MUSCATINE — A second outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Muscatine County long-term care facility.
Currently, there have been eight positive COVID-19 tests at Lutheran Living Senior Campus. These positive cases include both staff and residents, and there are several pending tests from the facility that are waiting for results.
Along with moving those effected into isolation, Lutheran Living has notified residents as well as their families, and are working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Muscatine County Public Health to provide additional tests as well as try prevent more cases of COVID-19 at the facility.
This announcement comes one day after another Muscatine County facility, Wilton Retirement Community, announced that it had an outbreak of COVID-19. This brings the total of long-term care facility outbreaks in Iowa to eight.
Christy Roby Williams, the Director for Muscatine County Public Health, said that she and her team are working closely with both facilities, as well as the others in the county. “We’re offering daily monitoring, consultation and resources to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning facilities and monitoring and managing the outbreak within facilities is being done effectively.”
According to Williams, Public Health currently has the resources to properly deal with these outbreaks, as well as any future ones. “We are at a ‘green status’ in our world of managing crisis pandemics. We have the staff and personnel as well as an incident command structure that we are utilizing internally, which comes from FEMA, and that is definitely helping us manage and maintain the pandemic response of our department. At this time, we are not in danger of running out of these resources.”
As for what Muscatine residents can do to help in Public Health efforts, along with following the hygiene and social distancing guidelines as much as possible, Williams also suggested keeping these long-term care facilities who have been effected in mind, giving them support and “lifting them up”. This can be done by sending letters or cards, or by continuing remote visits with loved ones through phone calls or video chats.
“They are doing everything within their ability,” Williams said, “They are doing an excellent job to contain and reduce the spread of that virus. So, if we as a community can wrap our hearts and minds and support around those facilities, I think it’ll definitely take them a long way.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.