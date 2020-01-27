Joe Biden to visit Muscatine, Davenport Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa, residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
MUSCATINE — Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold several local events Tuesday.
Biden is making a last-minute sprint through Iowa in the final days leading up to the Feb. 3 caucuses.
First, he will hold hold a community event meeting Tuesday in Muscatine at Riverview Center, 1 Harbor Drive.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Biden first visited Muscatine during the 2020 Democratic caucus race on Oct. 23, 2019, for a town hall meeting at the Pearl City Station.
Biden will also hold a rally Tuesday at his Davenport campaign office, 1706 N. Brady Street.
The event is open to the public and begins at 2:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.
According to polls, Biden slipped to second place yesterday at 22.3%, narrowly trailing Bernie Sanders, who took the lead at 22.4%. Biden had been polling in first place in Iowa since Jan. 1.
Following his Davenport stop, Biden will hold a community event in Clinton at the Vista Grande, 2141 16th St., NW, at 5:15 p.m.
102419-mus-biden-001
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to Muscatine residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive on Wednesday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
102419-mus-biden-002
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-003
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-004
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will embark on an eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour of Iowa that will start Saturday in Council Bluffs and end Dec. 7 in Cedar Rapids.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
102419-mus-biden-005
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-006
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-007
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-008
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-009
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa, residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-010
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
102419-mus-biden-011
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands as he arrived to speak in Muscatine, Iowa at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!