ISU Farmland Value Survey shows increase in land prices for 2019

It's been a tough year for farmers, but one bright spot is farmland values, which climbed for only the second time in six years.
The increases barely exceeded inflation, according to the Iowa State University annual Land Value Survey.
Iowa has seen an average increase of 2.3 percent in farmland values, with the cost of an acre raising $168 to $7,432. Muscatine County beat the state average, up 3.5 percent to $8,122. Scott County showed a 2.8 percent increase to $10,837 per acre, the highest per acre value recorded in the survey. Louisa County had a 4.2 percent increase to $7,741.
“The reprieve in the land market, unfortunately, is not driven by a much stronger farm economy,” said Dr. Wendong Zhang, assistant professor of economics at Iowa State University and leader of the survey. “This recent modest increase in land values reflects a lower interest rate environment and slowly improving U.S. farm economy. However, we are still faced with significant uncertainty, especially the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, which has significantly affected U.S. agricultural exports, especially soybean exports, and lead to lower commodity prices and weaker farm income.
The survey reported negatives including an overabundance of rain and delayed planting, the United States’ trade war with China, low commodity prices, and farm bankruptcies, at their highest level since 2011, with 580 statewide. Factors driving up values include favorable interest rates, strong yields and limited land supply.
Zhang warned of labeling the increase a ”solid rebound” of the land market, saying while the Market Facilitation Program has helped stabilize the farm economy, a continued trade war could put downward pressure on farm income and land values.
The growth of Iowa’s land values was noticeably higher this year in the central crop reporting districts, which includes Scott and Muscatine counties in the East Central District, which showed an average 5.9 percent value increase. Zhang said central districts saw larger increases that other districts due to stronger-than-expected crop yields over the last few years and strong urban demand.
While Scott County reported the highest land values, Decatur County reported the lowest values with $3,586 per acre. Boone and Story counties showed the largest percentage growth with a 5.4 percent increase.
Low quality land in the East Central district, along with the Central and West Central districts, saw an increase in value of 5 percent or more.
Land values in the survey were determined in November by the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at ISU. The results are consistent with results reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Realtor’s Land Institute, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The survey is typically done in November and the results are announced in mid-December. County estimates are derived using a procedure combining results from the ISU survey and the U.S. Census of Agriculture. This year’s survey was based on 679 usable responses from 553 agricultural professionals.