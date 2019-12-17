ISU Farmland Value Survey shows increase in land prices for 2019

Zhang warned of labeling the increase a ”solid rebound” of the land market, saying while the Market Facilitation Program has helped stabilize the farm economy, a continued trade war could put downward pressure on farm income and land values.

The growth of Iowa’s land values was noticeably higher this year in the central crop reporting districts, which includes Scott and Muscatine counties in the East Central District, which showed an average 5.9 percent value increase. Zhang said central districts saw larger increases that other districts due to stronger-than-expected crop yields over the last few years and strong urban demand.

While Scott County reported the highest land values, Decatur County reported the lowest values with $3,586 per acre. Boone and Story counties showed the largest percentage growth with a 5.4 percent increase.

Low quality land in the East Central district, along with the Central and West Central districts, saw an increase in value of 5 percent or more.

Land values in the survey were determined in November by the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at ISU. The results are consistent with results reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Realtor’s Land Institute, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The survey is typically done in November and the results are announced in mid-December. County estimates are derived using a procedure combining results from the ISU survey and the U.S. Census of Agriculture. This year’s survey was based on 679 usable responses from 553 agricultural professionals.

