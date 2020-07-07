Iowa AG: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate

On Monday, interim Muscatine County Attorney James Barry issued a press release saying he believed Broderson had overstepped her authority with the proclamation and that his office would not prosecute any municipal infractions issued as a result.

When asked if people should wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Reynolds responded: “We’re going to take a look at everything. People need to practice personal responsibility. We have said that if you can’t social distance, then you need to wear a face covering, and we’re going to continue to elevate the importance of doing that.

“We’re going to look at the data. There has been an uptick (mostly in 10 counties). We’re going to monitor that. The seven-day trends are moving down. We’re going to continue to monitor that, and we will act appropriately.”

Commenting that the intent was never to have “the mask police” arrest or fine anyone, Broderson disagreed, saying she had worked extensively with Muscatine City Attorney Matthew Brick while drafting the proclamation. She said the proclamation stood. She also said it was not a political move, rather one of her jobs as mayor.