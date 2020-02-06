Having a baby? Muscatine-area moms will need to travel to Quad-Cities, Iowa City for delivery

Iowa ranks 52 of 52 states (falling behind Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico) in the number of OB/GYN practitioners per capita with only three specialist per 10,000 people. The University of Iowa Hospital has the only OB/GYN residency in the state and graduates about five people per year.

“They certainly pay better in other states,” Hunter said. “Reimbursement rates (for Medicare and Medicaid) here are low. Iowa is the only state around except Minnesota that does not have a medical malpractice hard cap, so medical malpractice costs are higher here.”

The University of Iowa OB/GYN department in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health was recently awarded a $10 million grant to explore the situation. Hunter said some of the things being considered is starting a rural OB/GYN track position, creating OB family medicine fellowships and starting a certified nurse and midwife program. The groups are also working with telemedicine to help hospitals without labor units deal with issues like deliveries in the emergency room.

“I think it’s going to be some time before we see the real effects of all these hospitals closing their labor and delivery units,” Hunter said, citing the dangers of people not getting prenatal care due to having to travel for it or because of cost can lead to bad outcomes. “I don’t see anything good coming from it.”

In 2018, neighboring Washington County Hospital and Clinics eliminated its obstetrics unit due to low birthrates and the high cost of the service.

