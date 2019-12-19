Dental records will be needed to identify the person killed in Fairport fire

FAIRPORT, Iowa — The identity of the person found dead in a house fire has not been determined. Muscatine County Assistant Medical Examiner and investigator Richard Hines said dental records will be used to identify the remains.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Muscatine County Communications Center received report of a house fire at 3391 Water St. Montpelier, Durant, Blue Grass and Buffalo fire departments responded. The body was discovered in the lower level of the house after the fire was contained.

“It will probably be a couple of days before I get a confirmed ID,” Hines said.

The body was taken to the state pathologist’s office in Ankeny.

The house has been declared a total loss. Hines said it was a rental property and he did not know how many people lived there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters returned to the house at about 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, after reports the fire had rekindled.

