A man films talks to an officer while Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. One man was treated at the scene and then taken to Geneses East in Davenport.
Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. One man was treated at the scene and then taken to Geneses East in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
A man films while Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. One man was treated at the scene and then taken to Geneses East in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
A man films talks to an officer while Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. One man was treated at the scene and then taken to Geneses East in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. One man was treated at the scene and then taken to Geneses East in Davenport.