One man was shot in the 1700 block of Iowa Street in Davenport Tuesday. 

Police first received a call of gunfire at 3:42 p.m. Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said the gunshots appeared to be a case of an argument that escalated to gunfire. 

The victim was taken to Genesis East Medical Center, but his condition was unavailable as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. 

This story will be updated

