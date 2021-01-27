Two arrested and one sought after cars were shot at in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Two men have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with a shooting on Jan. 10 in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street that resulted in damage to two vehicles.

According to a report from the Muscatine Police Department, on Jan. 26, Dalton Lee Johnson, 18, and Ronald Lee Johnson, 50, were arrested and charged with going armed with intent. A warrant has also been issued for Kobe Ray Schubert, also charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm. Schubert is considered armed and dangerous.

On Jan. 10, police responded to reports of gunfire. On arrival, officers found two unoccupied vehicles had been struck with multiple rounds of gun fire. No other property was damaged and there were no injuries. The charges come as a result of the investigation into the incident.

The Muscatine Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in locating Schubert. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 extension 608. If Schubert is seen in public, people are asked to call 911 immediately and not to try to approach him.

