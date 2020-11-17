Trial delayed for man charged with murdering his girlfriend at Wildcat Den State Park

MUSCATINE — The trial of a Muscatine man accused of the murder of his girlfriend at Wildcat Den State park on Oct. 17, 2019, has been continued from its original start date of Dec. 7, according to court filings.

A final pretrial conference for David J.S. Hatfield is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be held by video conference. A new trial date will be picked during the conference. The trial was continued after Hatfield’s attorney Derek Jones said they needed additional time for an expert witness to review the case. The court document requesting the continuance said there is not adequate time for the expert to evaluate the evidence and for the state to secure a responsive expert witness. The document also said that both Jones and lead prosecutor Monty Platz have conflicting trials during the eight days the trial is expected to take.

According to the charges, Hatfield called 911 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, to report that his girlfriend Kaitlyn Sky Palmer, 18, had shot herself in the head at the Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. She was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.