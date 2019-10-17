The search for a man who jumped from Centennial Bridge Tuesday continued Thursday.
The person jumped around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday was identified as a man by Davenport and Rock Island police officers who responded a call of a person sitting on the bridge railing.
Thursday's search was done by members of the Tampico, Ill.-based Christian Aid Ministry Search-and-Rescue Team.
"We were not able to get any search teams out on the water much Tuesday or at all Wednesday because of the high winds," Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said. "Divers have not gone in the water at all. What the Christian Aid Ministry folks did today (Thursday) was a search with boats in some limited areas."
Yerkey confirmed efforts are directed at recovering the man's body. Both the Rock Island Fire and Police departments said they have "no indication" of the man's identity.
"Considering the the depth of the water - which is right around 30 feet, and the temperatures, I'm afraid we may be waiting until the person surfaces," Yerkey said.
According io the National Weather Service, the Mississppi River has been roughly two-and-a-half feet above the 15-foot flood stage for the Quad-Cities area. The water temperature ranged between high-40s- to mid-50s-degrees.