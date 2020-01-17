Muscatine man found guilty of murdering his grandmother

Using a PowerPoint presentation, Platz walked the jury through the evidence given during the trial. He showed photos of Diana Lensgraf after the attack, the murder weapon — a combat knife with an 8-inch blade, — and of Lensgraf in custody. Platz also said Diana Lensgraf had kicked Lensgraf out of her house and had cut him off from a place to live, money and, by extension, drugs. He detailed the night of Dec. 12, 2018, saying Lensgraf had walked for over an hour from a homeless shelter to the house where Diana Lensgraf lived with her common-law husband, Lynn Bear. He had hidden a change of clothes along the way, Platz said, and wore a hoodie covering his face in case there were cameras. He also explained how Lensgraf killed Diana Lensgrar, and argued it was deliberate and premeditated.