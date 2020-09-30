Muscatine judge to hear arguments for a new trial in 1980 Wildcat Den State Park murder conviction

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beeman’s attorneys argued in 2019 he has always maintained his innocence and the confession was coerced at the end of a two-day interrogation. Beeman’s attorneys also objected to the DNA evidence in the trial going missing. However a law requiring such evidence to be kept was only passed in 2005.

“The defendant fails to show there is a reasonable probability that evidence withheld is so substantial that it undermines confidence in the outcome of the case thereby requiring a denial of the motion for a new trial,” Werling wrote.

In resistance to the motion to reconsider, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry and former Muscatine County attorney Alan Ostergren argued any newly discovered evidence would not change the verdict and that the motion lacks merit and should be denied.

Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in the park. Beeman’s attorneys argued new medical evidence about the state of Winkel’s dead body indicate she could not have died five days earlier on April 21, 1980, as the state alleges.

Defense attorneys claim Beeman had broken his foot on April 22, 1980, and April 21 was the only day Beeman could have killed Winkel under the state’s theory.

Winkel had been kicked in the head and choked before the murderer inflicted a lethal injury by stabbing her 17 times in the chest. The body was unclothed and the victim had engaged in sexual intercourse sometime shortly before or after her death. Investigators initially focused on several men who were Winkel’s friends or boyfriends but eventually focused on Beeman who was a disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.

