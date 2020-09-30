Muscatine judge to hear arguments for a new trial in 1980 Wildcat Den State Park murder conviction

MUSCATINE — On Oct. 28, Muscatine District Court Judge Stuart Werling will hear arguments to determine if his original ruling that William Beeman, 62, should not get a new trial will stand or be overturned.
Beeman, has served 40 years of a life sentence in prison for the murder of Michiel Winkel in Wildcat Den State Park on April 26, 1980.
After receiving a motion to reconsider the Iowa District Court ruling not to give Beeman a new trial, as well as resistance to the order from the state, Werling ordered a video conference hearing on the motion to be held. Parties and witnesses wishing to testify will appear on Zoom video.
According to the motion, the defense feels it presented sufficient evidence for a new trial, from “the discovery of important and material evidence that could not have been discovered or produced at trial with due diligence,” and “when from any other cause the defendant has not received a fair and impartial trial.”
Beeman is being represented by attorneys from The Exoneration Project, a Chicago-based organization that provides free legal assistance to people who may have been wrongly convicted. The project has raised issues, including a coerced confession and other suspects. They had also introduced scientific evidence. Werling had determined the evidence presented did not constitute newly discovered evidence and that the issues brought up were of no value to the defense.
Beeman’s attorneys argued in 2019 he has always maintained his innocence and the confession was coerced at the end of a two-day interrogation. Beeman’s attorneys also objected to the DNA evidence in the trial going missing. However a law requiring such evidence to be kept was only passed in 2005.
“The defendant fails to show there is a reasonable probability that evidence withheld is so substantial that it undermines confidence in the outcome of the case thereby requiring a denial of the motion for a new trial,” Werling wrote.
In resistance to the motion to reconsider, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry and former Muscatine County attorney Alan Ostergren argued any newly discovered evidence would not change the verdict and that the motion lacks merit and should be denied.
Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in the park. Beeman’s attorneys argued new medical evidence about the state of Winkel’s dead body indicate she could not have died five days earlier on April 21, 1980, as the state alleges.
Defense attorneys claim Beeman had broken his foot on April 22, 1980, and April 21 was the only day Beeman could have killed Winkel under the state’s theory.
Winkel had been kicked in the head and choked before the murderer inflicted a lethal injury by stabbing her 17 times in the chest. The body was unclothed and the victim had engaged in sexual intercourse sometime shortly before or after her death. Investigators initially focused on several men who were Winkel’s friends or boyfriends but eventually focused on Beeman who was a disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.
