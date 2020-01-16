Defense presents expert witness in Darian Lensgraf trial

MUSCATINE – During testimony on the third day of the trial of accused murderer Darian Lensgraf Thursday, clinical psychologist Dr. Steven Bruce testified he believes Lensgraf “has a firm belief” his grandmother Diana Lensgraf was a witch and casting evil spells on him when he allegedly stabbed her to death.

Bruce, the first witness for the defense in the first-degree murder trial of Lensgraf, testified he believes Lensgraf has schizophrenia, a psychological condition with symptoms including hallucinations and delusions. Bruce testified Lensgraf said he heard the voice of God saying he should kill her.

“I believe that Darian then, and still today, meets the criteria for schizophrenia and has significant delusions,” Bruce testified. He stressed the delusions could not have been caused by intoxication. Toxicology screenings also entered into evidence showed Lensgraf had no alcohol or drugs in his system after he was arrested.