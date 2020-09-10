Ames woman working to collect COVID-19 data from Iowa schools

When she first heard there was a "new kind of flu" in China, Willette originally thought it wouldn't make its way to the United States. After speaking to her husband, the couple decided if the disease did make it to America, they would have to go into lockdown. When it arrived, she paid close attention to the spread and the numbers.

As her family locked down, she found herself needing a pastime.

“I’ve had a number of people I’ve cared very deeply about that have come up positive during the pandemic,” she said. “Originally I was just keeping track of everything — the positives, the location, the age — just because I wanted my family and friends to know what was going on just so they could keep themselves safe. Also partially because I needed something to do with my time.”

Through a number of news articles, Willette began getting a following on social media. She began sharing the new numbers and how they have changed.