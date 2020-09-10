Ames woman working to collect COVID-19 data from Iowa schools

When Sara Anne Willette learned that the Iowa Department of Public Health website was not going to track COVID-19 cases in schools, she agreed to expand her coverage of the pandemic to include cases in Iowa school districts.
Now, having self-isolated with her family until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found, Willette, who lives in Ames, spends between 12 and 18 hours a day tracking cases throughout the state and posting them on her website, https://iowacovid19tracker.org. Earlier this week she put a third case from the Muscatine School District onto her site.
Willette said she does updates from news articles, social media and reports from individual Iowans who submit reports. She only puts up reports she is able to verify.
Willette also spends much of her time helping out Iowans who don’t know where to get their children tested or how to respond if their children come up positive.
“I got the notification of those positives in Muscatine,” Willette said. “I’m doing my best to try to collect as much data as possible for the ISEA (Iowa State Education Association) and it’s interesting because some districts have dashboards and other are doing news notification, so it is time consuming.”
Willette said she has plenty of time to update the web site, having not left her house since March 8. With a rare autoimmune disease that prevents her body from making enough antibodies, she is concerned that a case of COVID-19 could be a death sentence for her.
When she first heard there was a "new kind of flu" in China, Willette originally thought it wouldn't make its way to the United States. After speaking to her husband, the couple decided if the disease did make it to America, they would have to go into lockdown. When it arrived, she paid close attention to the spread and the numbers.
As her family locked down, she found herself needing a pastime.
“I’ve had a number of people I’ve cared very deeply about that have come up positive during the pandemic,” she said. “Originally I was just keeping track of everything — the positives, the location, the age — just because I wanted my family and friends to know what was going on just so they could keep themselves safe. Also partially because I needed something to do with my time.”
Through a number of news articles, Willette began getting a following on social media. She began sharing the new numbers and how they have changed.
When Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Iowa children to return to in-person instruction, Willette received a call from the ISEA asking that she monitor schools. Willette said the ISEA official she spoke with confirmed it was apparent the state was not going to be tracking school positives. The ISEA wanted the data in one central location to learn about spread in schools as well as spread outside of schools.
Willette said that the spread in children ages 10 and younger is low, but in older children the spread is similar to adults.
“I figured that schools would see positives show up,” she said. “I didn’t expect so many schools to have positives as early as this. I figured we would be into October before reporting started showing up in high schools.”
According to the data Willette has collected, there have been cases reported in over 100 districts in Iowa, out of about 300.
She said results have been showing if there is one positive from a member of a sports team, there are likely to be others.
She did not know if the initial positives had been infected outside of school. She said there aren’t many elementary schools that have had positive cases, and the ones that have don’t seem to be multiplying.
Willette said she plans to continue monitoring the spread of COVID-19 until there is a vaccine for the disease.
