Buttigieg addresses hate, health care at town hall in Muscatine

Buttigieg spoke about the importance of education and promised educators “help is on its way.” He said with a spouse who is a teacher, he has had an education on education. He spoke of limiting certain kinds of weaponry, which he described as the kind he carried when he served in the military in Afghanistan. He also said the country needs to not put as much emphasis on standardized testing. He commented that if teachers were “given the honor of soldiers and paid more like doctors, the country would be a better place.”

Reyes also said the incidents with hate material made him think of pre-war Germany in 1938. He scoffed at the flyers' message of “if you aren’t white, then you are not right."

“This is the last thing you should have to worry about, or your kids should have to worry about,” Buttigieg said.

He explained that when military members take up arms to serve the country, it’s with the understanding that teachers and students in the country won’t have to. He said national security meant that the U.S. needed to stop endless wars overseas, but needed to be secure at home.

“You cannot fully love a country if you hate half the people in it,” Buttigieg said.