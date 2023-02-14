MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office released the names of three people who were killed in an accident at F70 and Highway 38 in rural Muscatine County Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, notifications and identifications for three people killed in the accident were on: Sidonie O. Lubanda, 47, of North Liberty; Petronele N. Bolombelo, 63, of Coralville, and Sophie K. Matand, 58, of Iowa City. Services are reported to be pending at Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City.

The names of the people injured and hospitalized have not been released. The other victims were taken to either Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The Iowa State Patrol reported Tuesday morning that the investigation into the accident is ongoing and may be complete by the end of the week. According to a minimal crash report, which is no longer on the state patrol’s site, at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, A 2019 Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on F70 while a 2012 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Highway 38. The report said the Highlander failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Ram.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare and Medforce Air Medical.