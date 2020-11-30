Muscatine girl becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Quad-Cities area

While becoming an Eagle Scout is a challenge for any scout, due to her already being 16 years old when she joined the program, Zuzu only had 18 months to reach the rank before aging out of the program, but she was up for the challenge.

“It was definitely sometimes stressful,” she said. “It just seemed like I had so much stuff to do. But I would just take a deep breath and think about everything I was able to do because of the opportunities I’ve been given, and thinking all of the awesome memories I’ve made throughout scouting really helps me calm down. And so, I focused more on that than the amount of work I had to do.”

Some of these memories included a two-week “epic adventure” involving 50 miles of hiking and canoeing, participating in leadership training, scout camp, making a dozen bat houses as part of her Eagle Scout community project and distributing them to Port Louisa, Louisa County Conservation and the Muscatine community.

“I had a different project in mind originally, but I couldn’t do it because it involved too many people during the pandemic, so I was kind of thinking about what I could do instead.” When someone reached out to her troop asking if there was anyone that could help make some bat houses, Zuzu decided to make that her new project.