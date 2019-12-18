'$180K by Christmas Day Red Kettle Stay': This Muscatine Salvation Army officer is living in a giant red kettle to raise money

“I think me going up in the kettle is going to get a lot of attention, and even if we don’t reach our goal, it’s still a good chance for me to stand up there and sound the alarm on needs all across Muscatine County that people face,” Bock said.

Bock did something similar while stationed in Cheboygan, Michigan. That year, his Salvation Army was $10,000 short of its goal. Living in a kettle brought attention, and he raised the money in five days. It is a bit extreme and unusual, Bock admits, but people in need struggle in extremes daily. So if he must suffer a few nights in the cold to help them, "bring it on."

Bock said the obsolescence of cash has hurt donations. People carry credit and debit cards, and pay for purchases with an app, so they don't carry pocket change. Creating a Salvation Army donation app may seem a perfect solution, he said, but it would be harder to keep the money donated in Muscatine.

“People don’t really carry cash, but I’m hoping once they know what the need is they’ll intentionally carry it when they go shopping," he said. "Or they’ll get cash back at the register so they can donate as they’re heading out."

