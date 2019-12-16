Erik Reader joins Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry as CEO

MUSCATINE — On his first day on the job, the Chamber's newest CEO has big ideas for Muscatine.

"I see a lot of good things on the horizon for Muscatine and am looking forward to building off the strong foundation already here," Erik Reader said Monday.

Reader begins this week as the CEO of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was formerly the executive director of the Downtown Rock Island Partnership. He replaces Greg Jenkins, who recently retired after six year. Jenkins began his new job as Muscatine's interim city administrator on Monday.

“This is a really unique opportunity from the standpoint of an organization overseeing a variety of different functions from Chamber of Commerce, economic development and tourism related aspects,” Reader said. GMCCI has “a long history of success” which he plans to build upon with his own ideas and expertise. “Entering into a role with such a strong foundation to leverage is something that I’m excited for and look forward to getting to know better as the weeks go on.”