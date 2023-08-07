As a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force Shane Sawyer can take apart and put back together planes as well as work on Spectre gunships (Lockheed AC-130) used by Air Force Special Operations Command.

As the veteran career planner at Iowa/WORKS, Sawyer tells people how, even with qualifications like that, it can still be hard for transitioning service members to find work in the civilian market. Because of that, Iowa/WORKS, in conjunction with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is planning to launch Muscatine’s first Veterans’ Network event.

“As far as the veteran community stands, a lot of us have our degrees and have a lot of technical skills and we bring a lot to the table,” Sawyer said. “The barriers we face are cultural mostly. For the majority of my life, I spent it in the Air Force, I have never written a resume, I have never applied for a job, I have never interviewed for a job. The majority of my adult life I have dressed a certain way and spoken a certain way.”

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Missipi Brewing Company. Area veterans are invited as well as area employers. Sawyer said the idea is to network returning veterans with resource providers and community leaders.

“Community partners who serve the veteran community; community leaders; employers who want to hire veterans; and, most importantly, veterans should attend the meeting,” Sawyer said. “I want them to expect to come to a job fair that is completely casual. They should expect to come to an event where they are surrounded by community partners and employers.”

Sawyer explained the veterans’ networks came about in the Quad Cities when a veteran was attempting to get a job. He had gotten together with several area employers to discuss the future. The event grew until it became an organization that targets veterans who recently left the service and are in need of employment. Sawyer said he got his position with Iowa/WORKS at a Quad Cities Veteran’s Network event.

While an event was being held in the Quad Cities, Sawyer said that he invited Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark, also director of the Muscatine Chamber. He had immediately inquired about how that kind of event could happen in Muscatine.

“We are excited to have an event like this in Muscatine,” Bark said. “Our city is extremely supportive of our veterans. We look forward to connecting our veterans to our employers.”

Sawyer said he is not only able to connect veterans with jobs, but also with resources that will make them more job ready.

For more information, contact Sawyer at (563) 445-3200 Ext. 43307 or email shane.sawyer@iwd.iowa.gov.