Andy Murray says he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open next week.
Murray announced the news on his Facebook page Friday.
The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn't played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January. At the time, he made it sound as if he would be retiring because of a painful hip that already has been surgically repaired.
But Murray had a second hip operation shortly after that and began playing doubles in June.
He has been cautious about when he might be able to get back on the court in singles.
Murray won the U.S. Open 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.
FIGURE SKATING
Skater sues ex-coach over molestation allegations: A former national figure skating team member is suing U.S. Figure Skating and a coach who he says sexually abused him as a boy.
Adam Schmidt said in a lawsuit that coach Richard Callaghan began molesting him when he was 14.
Callaghan, who trained Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, was suspended last year by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the U.S. Olympic Committee's misconduct watchdog, after another skater said he had been abused 20 years earlier.
The suit filed in state court in San Diego claims the U.S. Figure Skating Association knew about complaints against Callaghan and hid them from Schmidt's parents and law enforcement.
U.S. Figure Skating says it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
A Michigan lawyer says Callaghan hasn't been served with the suit but denies any wrongdoing.
BOXING
Joshua-Ruiz rematch set for Dec. 7: Anthony Joshua's promoters say his world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 7.
The British fighter will be trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO belts he lost to Ruiz at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.
Ruiz, an American, had insisted that the rematch take place back in the U.S. or at a neutral venue. Diriyah is a town on the outskirts of Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital.
Their rematch will be the highest-profile boxing event to be held in the country after welterweight Amir Khan's win over Australia's Billy Dib in Jeddah on July 12.
Saudi Arabia also hosted the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final between British fighters Callum Smith and George Groves last year.
SOCCER
Brazil judge ends investigation of Neymar on rape allegation: A Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors Thursday to close the investigation of soccer star Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him.
Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flávia Merlini and Estefânia Paulin announced during the day that they agreed with a July 30 decision by police not to bring charges in the case. Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case Thursday night.
Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police. The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.
Neymar, who denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual, was comforted by the judge's decision.
"If I'm being honest, I can't say I'm happy, more relieved. This scar will remind me that human beings can do good things, but also the worst," Neymar wrote in a message posted on Instagram.
Neymar is currently in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.
"We decided in favor of the closing of the case because there is no sufficient evidence," Merlini said at a news conference.
Paulin said Trindade did not produce any of the evidence she claimed she had, including a video that allegedly proved the player attacked her.
"The police investigator asked her to plug her phone to a computer so she could see the video, but she (Trindade) didn't want to do that. She also refused to hand over her phone, and later she said it had been stolen," Paulin said.
The prosecutor said Trindade's only injury was to a finger.
"The medical report of a private doctor introduced by the victim did not show an injury that proved she was raped," Paulin said. "The slaps and the redness (on Trindade's skin) happened for the satisfaction of both parties."
Representatives for Neymar and Trindade did not respond to an AP request for comment on the conclusions of the Sao Paulo state prosecutors.
Sao Paulo police are still investigating whether Trindade falsely reported a rape. Police interviewed Trindade three times about her claims. Twelve other people were also questioned. Neymar himself was heard for about five hours in mid-June.
Neymar, meanwhile, is still under investigation in a cybercrime case connected to Trindade's allegations. After she made the allegations, he posted images and messages of the accuser without her authorization on his social media channels, in possible violation of her online privacy.
The player, who also testified in that investigation in Rio de Janeiro, said the images were posted by his press team.
BASEBALL
Ex-baseball All-Star announces Hawaii cannabis partnership: Former Major League Baseball All-Star Shane Victorino has announced a partnership agreement between his Hawaii cannabis business and a California-based hemp business, a report said.
Victorino's company, Legacy Ventures Hawaii, has partnered with Arcadia Biosciences on Tuesday to grow, extract and sell hemp products beginning later this year, the Maui News reported Thursday.
The partnership, Archipelago Ventures, combines Arcadia's experience and expertise with Legacy Ventures growth and Hawaii knowledge, the newspaper reported.
"We believe hemp has the potential to transform Hawaii's economy — and the lives of its farmers and local communities — by creating an entirely new agricultural segment based on bringing innovation, scientific integrity and investment to the islands," said Victorino, a Maui resident and son of Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture granted Arcadia a license in March that allows the company to cultivate hemp for research and retail at its 10-acre facility on Molokai, officials said.
Hawaii has unique geographic and climate advantages for growing and harvesting hemp that give companies on the island a long-term advantage against its competitors on the U.S. mainland, scientists said.
"Our new partnership with Legacy not only positions us to lead the rapidly evolving market in producing superior hemp_from seed to extract_but to quickly scale our operations following key regulatory approvals," said Matt Plavan, chief financial officer of Arcadia Biosciences.
As part of the partnership, Legacy's equity partner Vapen CBD will be responsible for construction and operation of the hemp-extraction facilities, which will give Hawaii farmers an opportunity to convert their operations into high-grade CBD hemp production, officials said.
Victorino, an outfielder, was a former All-Star selection, Gold Glove winner and World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. He also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.