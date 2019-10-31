A multicultural metropolis has produced a multicultural quartet. A native of Toronto, born to a Chinese father and Jewish mother, Allison Au is a saxophonist, and she has been in the Q-C this week as part of the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series. Her work is a colorful concoction steeped in the tradition of jazz but laced with elements of classical, pop, R&B/hip-hop, Latin and world music, according to a Q-C Arts release.
The Allison Au Quartet won a JUNO Award (a Canadian Grammy) in 2016 for "Best Jazz Album of The Year: Group" for “Forest Grove.” The ensemble is visiting schools and community sites during their week of outreach, including with music students at Black Hawk and St. Ambrose, and an informal public performance at Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire, this past Tuesday.
Formed in 2009, the quartet has toured extensively in Canada and the United States. In 2017, it was named a finalist for Toronto Arts Foundation Emerging Jazz Artist Award.
A 2018 review of her “Wander Wonder” (at allaboutjazz.com) said: “Au proves herself, again, a marvelous composer of engaging, accessible and melodic tunes, with a hint of perhaps a Wayne Shorter influence in her quartet sound. The set explores a lot of territory while maintaining a cohesive mood. Her music sounds consistently hopeful and modernistic.”
Their local full-length public concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday, at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and children, and will be available at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit quadcityarts.com/vas. For more information, visit allisonau.com.