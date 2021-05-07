Muck
A Moline police officer was involved in a fatal crash that killed a 13-year-old male Tuesday afternoon.
Moline's high school girls basketball coach resigned from her coaching position and was issued a notice of remedial warning Monday night during a special session of the school board.
A 60-year-old cyclist was killed early Tuesday on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84 in Rock Island County.
Update: School district issues statement about 13 year old cyclist hit and killed Tuesday, just hours after older cyclist struck and killed
The Rock Island County Coroner has identified the two cyclists struck and killed by motorists in separate incidents on Tuesday.
James Thiel, the owner of the boat that killed two people in a crash in LeClaire, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Playground fight in Moline escalates over multiple days, ends with adults and children attacking each other with baseball bats in a park
A fight between two children on a playground ended two days later with four people transported to a local hospital and three arrested.
Alderman Dylan Parker says questions remain about police pursuit policies in wake of Black man's killing by police.
Updated: Henry Dinkins was the only person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell. Now he's charged with kidnapping and murder.
Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Davenport Police Department.
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Long Grove for driving through a cornfield with a gun, chasing his ex-girlfriend, who was also in a car.