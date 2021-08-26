Mr. Rascal
Mr. Rascal is one big (14lbs 11oz!) sweet senior kitizen. We wish we could speak felinese so he could tell... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former president of the Quad Cities Hockey Association is suing after he was suspended for two years from participating in the association.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A BMW traveling slowly down the shoulder of Interstate 80 with a flat tire prompted an interaction that led to a charge of armed habitual criminal.
- Updated
Four people escaped uninjured, but a house fire left a Moline residence "uninhabitable" Friday night.
After opening for one week of classes, one Illinois school district moved to virtual learning last week due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.
- Updated
A Viola man was arrested Wednesday for child pornography charges.
- Updated
When Illinois American Water executives made their pitch to Rock Island city council members July 26, they named the city's underfunded police and fire pensions as one of the reasons the city should sell off its water and sewer system.
Black leaders say it's a big step forward in bettering relations with police.
- Updated
A LeClaire woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Davenport Police recovered about 40 spent shell casings after a shooting along Grand Avenue left one person wounded Saturday night.
- Updated
A decade after money was first appropriated for a passenger rail line between Moline and Chicago, the project has a Moline station, hotel and funding, but no rail line.