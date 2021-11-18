Mr. Milo
Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to 'test law enforcement' found not guilty
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his alarms to "test law enforcement" was found not guilty.
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling $40,000 from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, where he has worked as executive director since 2013.
Friday briefing: Some Deere workers turning to temp jobs, Rock Island resident's photo to become a stamp, and Q-C banker accused in million dollar fraud scheme
We've been talking about it for a couple of days now. But today ...
A Geneseo woman has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of Cecilia (Ceci) Nache in a car crash in August.
Deere & Co."last, best and final offer" to the UAW includes changes to the language used to describe its Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.
Union votes to return to work after 35-day strike.
- Updated
The driver of a truck that crashed into a Palmer College building had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol when police found him.
Sebben's photo of the American Queen docked in Bettendorf will be produced as part of a stamp collection, with photos representing each state that touches the Mississippi River.
- Updated
As the John Deere strike enters its fifth week, a national Republican organization took aim at Iowa Democrats for supporting union workers.