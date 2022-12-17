Mr. Butters is as smooth as butter. He is super sweet and loves belly rubs. He will soon get a... View on PetFinder
Mr. Butters
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash remains under investigation.
A woman was killed Tuesday after she was struck by a vehicle on Davenport's East Locust Street, police said in a news release.
Davenport School Board votes on school closures.
A Davenport sex offender on lifetime parole is facing a sentence of life in prison after he was arrested Monday by Davenport Police for allegedly sexually abusing a woman.
A look at this year's All-Western Illinois football team, which is led by Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”
A Moline man is facing a prison sentence of 12 years after a Scott County jury on Wednesday found him guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2020.
Police say two people stole three bald eagles from the porch of a Rock Island home, even bringing their own tools to remove the bolted-down birds.
Two men — one on parole in Illinois for vehicular hijacking — face charges after Bettendorf Police caught them Wednesday driving around in a stolen Chrysler van.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter is Moline's Owen Freeman. The Iowa commit has shot 91% from the floor in three WB6 contests, but he's more than a basketball player. Read: