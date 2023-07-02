PAW Patrol: The Movie(2021, Children) lain Armitage, Marsai Martin Nick, 5 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Sky walker(2019, Science fiction) Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill TNT, 5 p.m.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013, Science fiction) Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson AMC, 5 p.m.
Venom(2018, Action) Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams FX, 5 p.m.
Mr.&Mrs. Smith(2005, Action) Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie E!, 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion(2006, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood BET, 6 p.m.
Deadpool(2016, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin FX, 7 p.m.
G.I. Joe: Retaliation(2013, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis VH1, 7 p.m.
The Bourne Identity(2002, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente E!, 8 p.m.
The Transporter(2002, Action) Jason Statham, Shu Qi BBC America, 8 p.m.
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra(2009, Action) ChanningTatum, Dennis Quaid VH1,9:30 p.m.
Bad Moms(2016, Comedy) Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell TBS, 10. p.m