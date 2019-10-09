A motorcyclist died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Iowa Highway 136 near mile marker 15 just west of Goose Lake in Clinton County, Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said.
A witness told sheriff’s deputies that the motorcycle had been westbound on Iowa 136 when it went into the north ditch.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the parking lot of Northeast Elementary School to be transferred to a helicopter. But shortly after arriving at Northeast deputies were notified that the driver had died.
The name of the victim is being pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.