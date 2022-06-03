Tags
Davenport police have arrested two people in connection with a conspiracy to steal metals and construction materials and sell the stolen products to recycling companies.
A post on the Moline restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday reported a "hiccup with staff" that has since been resolved.
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.
Cody Sedlock’s lengthy baseball journey reached its desired destination Saturday.
When assembling the roster for the Clinton LumberKings this season, manager Jack Dahm discovered something quickly.
A fight Thursday at Bettendorf High School compelled school district board member Michael Pyevich to say he thinks the district should cancel school on Friday to allow the administrators to regroup for the last days of the semester.
Walt’s Service Station was special. It was unique, homespun and many times – because of the characters involved – entertaining.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Rock Island softball rallied for six runs in the seventh inning, but fell to East Peoria 12-11 in the sectional semifinals. Lexi Carroll drove in five runs.
Four men face charges after the Moline police served numerous warrants on May 25, leading to the recovery of six guns, illegal drugs and $50,000.
