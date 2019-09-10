Coach: Chelsea Brewer (7th year).
Returning starters: Srs.: Gracen Harmon, Sadie Norman, Sara Norman, Sydney Norman; Soph.: Kate Henson.
Other returning letterwinners: Sophs.: Laney Edgeton, Lorilee Hutson, Rosie Knaggs.
Top newcomers: Jr.: Emily Henson; Soph.: Lexi Allen, May Li; Fr.: BayLeigh Brewer, Schyon Drolema, Nelly Gil, Landri Harmon.
Coach Brewer: "I have high expectations for this season. We have more numbers than we have had in decades. We are well-rounded with seasoned veterans and newcomers. With the exception of one swimmer, I have coached all of these girls numerous years when they were younger before high school. Our strength is our depth. We will be able to fill events with solid swimmers. Our relays have been great the past few years, and with more depth, we will be able to be competitive in all three relays and not have to choose two to focus on."