MORRISON — With the graduation of all-state forward Peyton Tegeler from a team that won just three times last winter, the short-term prospects for the Morrison girls' basketball team do not appear promising.
However, the long-term prospects for the Fillies appear to bright, with an incoming freshman class that enjoyed success at the junior high level.
For now, with the exception of 6-foot-1 center Shelby Veltrop, Morrison head coach Kerry Grim looks to keep those freshmen together at the frosh-soph level and build them up for future varsity success.
"That's the group we've been waiting for. It's very encouraging," said Grim. "The plan is to keep the freshmen together, have (most of) them play together and develop at the fresh-soph level. We anticipate bringing quite a few of them to the varsity level next year."
For this season, the loss of Tegeler and her 21 points and 14 rebounds, along with the graduation of point guard Claire Coons and forward Hannah Linder (10 rebounds, seven points per game) leaves a sizable gap.
Senior guard Grace Steines, a three-year varsity starter, is the only returner for the Fillies who started consistently during last year's 3-23 campaign, although freshman guard Kendra Fisher got some significant minutes down the stretch, adding 10 boards and eight points per game.
"They're leaving some big shoes to fill," said Grim. "Kendra got a lot of good experience last year, and we're really looking to her to help lead the team, along with Grace. We don't have that dominant player (like Tegeler), so we really need to see everyone step up their game.
"I think it helps in practice to have a talented fresh-soph group to work with. I believe our freshmen are going to push the juniors to step up their game."