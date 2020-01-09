Morikawa handles the wind and takes lead at Sony Open

Collin Morikawa learned enough about the wind on Maui to cope with it Thursday on Oahu. He managed to get through relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and the early lead in the Sony Open.
The wind was so strong that even with the tee moved forward on the par-3 fourth hole at Waialae so that it played 162 yards, Morikawa still hit 4-iron. It was one of his better shots, 7 feet right of the flag, for birdie.
The best was his finish on the par-5 ninth, 504 yards and typically the easiest scoring hole. His drive peeled to the right into a hurting, left-to-right wind and found a bunker. His next shot caught the top of the lip, leaving him 189 yards away.
"At that point, I was trying to get out with par," Morikawa said.
He went with a 4-iron — the next longest club in his bag is a 2-iron — and hit it so well the wind didn't move it. The ball came down about 6 feet from the cup for his final birdie.
Among the early starters on a soft course, Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Patrick Rodgers were at 68. Only eight other players broke par.
Defending champion Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas, who won last week at Kapalua, played in the afternoon. The weather hardly made this feel like a week in paradise.
Rain pounded the course about an hour before the first tee time, making the greens even softer. The wind never stopped, and even in sunshine, showers popped up out of nowhere.
The challenge from the wind was just as strong on an exposed course.
"If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you've got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything," Morikawa said. "So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days."
Patrick Reed, who lost in a playoff to Thomas last week in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, was at 3 under midway through his back before dropping shots from the water (No. 2) and the sand (No. 4) and having to settle for a 69.
Those who know Waialae well from playing so many years could not remember this much wind for so much of the day.
"We've all probably experienced wind like this at some point, but it's rare," Zach Johnson said after a 69. "I've not experienced it here."
Morikawa can't claim to feel at home, even with so much family living on Oahu. He had never played Waialae until a practice round on Tuesday, but he had enough recent experience in the tropical gusts to get the job done.
He didn't make everything, but he made the right putts — two birdies on par 3s, both par 5s and a wedge to 8 feet on No. 5. He also holed a 10-foot par putt after finding a bunker left of the green on No. 14.
"I think the harder conditions, the better for me," Morikawa said. "Ball-strikers just want to control everything — control the ball — and I had complete control today. That's what you want to do."
Tiger commits to Farmers Open: Tiger Woods will make his 2020 calendar year debut in two weeks at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines when he returns to San Diego's seaside municipal courses as the reigning Masters champion.
Woods made it official on Thursday. With his entry received by the Farmers Open, he will begin his calendar year at Torrey Pines for the 10th time in his career when the tournament is played Jan. 23-26. He already had committed to play in the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, Feb. 13-16, an event hosted by Woods.
Tweeted Woods on Thursday, "Excited for this season to begin @FarmersInsOpen and @TGRLiveEvents' @thegenesisinv, our first year as an invitational. See you soon west coast."
Officially, Woods has already played — and won — in the tour's 2019-20 wraparound season. Opening with a pair of 64s, he led wire-to-wire to seize the Zozo Championship in Japan in late October to tie Sam Snead's top all-time win mark of 82.
Each new start brings the possibility of Woods reaching the tour pinnacle alone, and Torrey Pines is a good place to begin the quest since the 44-year-old has won eight PGA Tour titles there — seven iterations of the regular tour event and the 2008 U.S. Open.
Still, he'll need to find some old magic at Torrey, considering that recent results haven't been impressive. When Woods — out of contention and starting on the South Course's 10th tee on Sunday — shot 5-under-par 67 in the final round last year, he vaulted into a tie for 20th — his best result in his last five Farmers starts. Champion Justin Rose, though, beat Woods by 11 shots.
Since winning at Torrey in 2013, Woods tied for 80th in '14, withdrew in '15, didn't play in '16, missed his first Farmers cut in '17, and tied for 23rd in '18.
The start of Woods' career at Torrey was spectacular. In his first 11 starts he won six times and never finished out of the top 10.
Woods will be well rested and likely confident heading into this Farmers. Since the Zozo, he captained and played for the winning U.S. team in the Presidents Cup, going 3-0, and finished only two shots back of winner Henrik Stenson in the unofficial Hero World Challenge.
The last month has been Woods' time to stay off the radar. The only news he made was agreeing to redesign the par-3 Peter Hay Course at Pebble Beach.
With the players who already have committed, the Farmers will rival the Genesis Open in Los Angeles for the most attractive fields on the West Coast Swing. Those competing at Torrey Pines include defending champion Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.
Not expected for the event are three of the top five players in the world — No. 1 Brooks Koepka, No. 4 Justin Thomas and No. 5 Dustin Johnson.
Johnson was a frequent competitor in the Farmers early in his career, but he's skipped the last two years and posted only one top-10. Koepka has three starts at Torrey and none since '17, with no top-10s, while Thomas posted a tie for 10th in his first Farmers start in '13 and has played only once since, missing the cut in '15.
WOMEN
Hurst to captain 2021 US Solheim Cup team: Pat Hurst was selected captain of the U.S. team for the 2021 Solheim Cup on Thursday.
The 50-year-old Hurst was an assistant to Juli Inkster for the matches against Europe in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and played in the competition five times during a 20-year career on the LPGA Tour.
Hurst said Inkster was the first person she called after being told she was captain by LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan.
"We're two different people but we're also great friends who love and respect each other," Hurst said. "I want to bring the best of what Juli brought and do it with my own personality. I think I've built a lot of trust with the players."
The 2021 match will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, where the Americans will look to regain the cup from Europe after losing at Gleneagles, Scotland, in September.