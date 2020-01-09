Morikawa handles the wind and takes lead at Sony Open

Rain pounded the course about an hour before the first tee time, making the greens even softer. The wind never stopped, and even in sunshine, showers popped up out of nowhere.

The challenge from the wind was just as strong on an exposed course.

"If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you've got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything," Morikawa said. "So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days."

Patrick Reed, who lost in a playoff to Thomas last week in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, was at 3 under midway through his back before dropping shots from the water (No. 2) and the sand (No. 4) and having to settle for a 69.

Those who know Waialae well from playing so many years could not remember this much wind for so much of the day.

"We've all probably experienced wind like this at some point, but it's rare," Zach Johnson said after a 69. "I've not experienced it here."