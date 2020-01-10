More wind at Sony, but probably no more JT

HONOLULU (AP) — Brendan Steele atoned for one bad swing with three straight birdies for a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the early lead with Cameron Davis on another windy day at the Sony Open.

The wind didn't feel quite as strong as the opening round. It still wasn't a breeze to play.

Justin Thomas could attest to that. Coming off a playoff victory last week on Maui, he made only one putt over 10 feet in two rounds, made two double bogeys on Friday and was headed toward his first weekend off since the U.S. Open.

"Just a rough couple of days," Thomas said.

Steele and Davis, who also had a 66, were at 6-under 134. First-round leader Collin Morikawa was among those playing in the afternoon. He finally made his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 fourth hole.

Russell Knox and Cameron Smith each had a 65, joining the large group at 5-under 135 that included Keegan Bradley and past Sony Open champion Ryan Palmer.

Bradley finished last year at No. 51 in the world ranking, just outside the top 50 who earned invitations to the Masters. There's another world ranking cutoff the week before the Masters. He also could take care of an invitation by winning.