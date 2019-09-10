Coach: Courtney Tate (2nd year).
Returning starters: Sophs.: Abby Sikorski, Cally Tate.
Top newcomers: Fr.: Addie Smith.
Coach Tate: "The girls have been working hard in practice in both their land workouts and in the pool. Abby and Cally are our sprinters while Addie is our distance swimmer. Our main focus this season is on strength and technique. Our biggest weakness is our size. With only three swimmers, we don’t have depth and can’t participate in relays. This is only our second season, so we look to grow in the coming years."