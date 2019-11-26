MONMOUTH — In 26 seasons, Monmouth-Roseville coach Chuck Grant has seen some really good players come through his program. His 444-268 record speaks for itself, but Grant doesn't want people to look at his time coaching through that lens.
"I'm getting toward the end of my career, even though I'm not sure when it will be," Grant said. "If the only thing that people take away from my career is wins and losses, it will have been an empty run."
The personal connections that the Titans' coach has made over the years is more important to him than any success on the court.
"I'm pretty fortunate with the young men who have played under me," Grant said. "When they're done, I hope that they have learned about themselves, life, and a little bit about basketball."
This season should be another filled with success for Grant and Monmouth-Roseville as they have seven seniors on the roster who have plenty of varsity experience.
Chief among those is Rashaun King, who transferred from Mercer County in the summer. King scored over 1,000 career points as a Golden Eagle, and Grant is expecting he will continue his elite play for Mon-Rose.
"Rashaun is a really great athlete," Grant said. "We spent a summer together in practice getting comfortable with each other, and the team will be able to play off of him well. It's a work in progress, but we'll figure it out and work to his strengths."
The Titans have several players who will miss the start of the season. Junior Jack Thompson has a dislocated shoulder and Quincy Talivaa is sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Connor Olson is also out because of a team rules violation.
"Our backcourt strength took a hit with those guys being out," Grant said. "We'll be thinner to start the season than I would like, but hopefully we can get over the injury bug and put everyone together later in the season."
Grant will look to switch up the team's offensive style to play to its strengths.
"Traditionally we're a team that likes to run in transition and get buckets quickly," Grant said. "But we aren't going to be one dimensional, and we'll throw bigger bodies at the defense when we need to in the half court."