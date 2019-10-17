Day of the Dead with the Figge: 6-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Laura Wriedt from the Figge Art Museum will lead a presentation on the Day of the Dead. Attendees can learn about the tradition and roots of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, where families welcome back the souls of the deceased. Wriedt will share how the Figge celebrates this holiday with the community and participants can create a sugar skull design. Free.
Laura Anderson Shaw is the editor of Radish.