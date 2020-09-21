Monday briefing: Jack Wheeler remembered for coaching expertise, kindheartedness, Bettendorf teacher dies on morning run, and Syndicate Hub to close

It's back to the daily grind. Today features mild, end-of-summer-like temperatures which is only fitting as fall officially begins Tuesday morning with the autumnal equinox.
Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting entertainment options, longtime historic preservationist Barb Sandberg, of Moline, suggests people might want to take a self-guided walking tour of the city's historic downtown.
Keith Bonnstetter, a 20-year Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher known to thousands as an extraordinary snowflake paper-cutter, died Sunday morning after he went out for a run.
After decades in business, Syndicate Hub plans to sell its inventory before permanently shutting its doors this fall.
• The week in COVID-19 news: North Scott High School closes for two weeks, Rock Island returns to a warning status
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brings many questions of safety into our daily lives, including medical appointments that are important to our health.
Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired late Sunday in the area of E. Locust and Farnam streets.
A Davenport man was jailed after he allegedly burst into a home Sept. 10, assaulted a person and fired a gun at a vehicle.
Local authorities gave details on two Illinois Quad-Cities men arrested earlier this week after a Tuesday armed robbery led to a police chase and vehicle crash.
Over the course of a three-decade long career as head volleyball coach at Moline and Orion, Jack Wheeler made a name for himself due to the vast success his teams produced on the court.
Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes in the weekly Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. Here is the ballot he submitted for the Monday, Sept. 21 poll.
The Illinois basketball program received a commitment from Trent Frazier of Wellington, Fla., in August 2016.
