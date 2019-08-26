Coach: Rick Sanchez (24th year, 309-151-49)
2018: 11-4-3, 3-1-1 Big 6; lost 1-0 to UT in 3A regional semis.
Assistants:Brandon Sanchez (JV). Charlie Whiteman (Fr.)
Returning starters: Sr.: Jarod Raber (D), Isaac Ruiz (F/M). Jr.: Blake Bastian (F).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Brandon Duvall (M) Jr.: Jose Ruiz (F), Suan Cing (M/F), Michael Galvin (D), Carson Klavohn (GK), David Rosas (M).
Sanchez: “Obviously, we lost a lot to graduation; 13 seniors. We’re excited to see this new group coming up. Obviously, it’s going to take three or four games to get some experience. Overall they have the ability to continue the success we’ve had in the program.”