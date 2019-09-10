Coach: Michael Roche (2nd year).
Returning starters: Srs.: Gabriella Lopez, Taylor Puglisi, Olivia White; Jrs.: Celia Cervantes, Miriam Trenary; Sophs.: Hannah Gault, Sophie Greko, Dylan Shrake, Clara Van Note, Annika Zemek.
Other returning letterwinners: Srs.: Gabriella Fuentes, Julie Glenn, Syleena Johnson, Renata Lara, Alexis Lindell-Wells, Natalia Raya, Lindsay Sengrasmy, Zoe Zelnio; Jrs.: Abby McBride, Alayna Neal, Yasmin Pannell, Katy Wyffels; Soph.: Michelle Frerich.
Top newcomers: Sr.: Ella Scrutchfield; Jr.: Shanelle Shaw; Soph.: Megan Tarpey; Fr.: Avery Daniel, Lilly Elliott, Arshdeep Kaur, Jessica McGrogan, Eilidh Schaaf, Kaydince Snyder, Claire Tarpey, Diya Vishwakarma, Savanna Wynn.
Coach Roche: "We're returning a great group of girls from last season. Most of the girls had a strong offseason, so we’re excited to see what this season holds. This group has a lot of talent and potential. If they come together, push each other, and trust in the process, the results will take care of themselves and they will have a great season."