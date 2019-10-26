The Rock Island Public Library and the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline are joining forces to possibly occupy the building that is now the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island, making it a first-of-its-kind community center in the Quad-Cities.
Under a plan that will be explained to the Rock Island City Council on Monday, both the library and the Y would get what they want: The library would acquire a new space three times larger and with much better parking than its 30/31 Branch that will close Dec. 14, and the Moline Y would be able to expand into Rock Island.
As is, the building at 2715 30th St. is bigger than either entity needs alone, Mike Wennekamp, CEO of Two Rivers, and Angela Campbell, director of the Rock Island Library, said in a joint interview with the Quad-City Times.
Although a combined Y-library operation would be unprecedented in the Quad-Cities, it would not be a first, Campbell said.
Once the possibility of a Y-library collaboration surfaced in the spring of 2018, she found that San Antonio already has such an arrangement, as do several cities in Ohio, she said.
Under the proposal in Rock Island, the Y would purchase the Jewish center site for about $1.7 million and would put another $5.56 million into renovating the space for Y and library use, Wennekamp said. The latter would include construction, site work, architectural and engineering fees, furnishings, fixtures and contingency costs.
The Y would lease to the library the space it needs, about one-third of the roughly 34,000 square-foot center.
Before any plan goes forward, though, the Y needs the results of a feasibility study underway now to determine if enough money can be raised in a capital campaign, Wennekamp said.
"That's why we're not going full-force yet," he said.
The study is expected to be finished Jan. 1 at the latest, and if findings show that a campaign would be successful, then fund-raising will begin mid-2020, he said.
Once 80 percent of the goal is reached — say, early 2021 — then construction could begin, he said. With a six- to nine-month construction schedule, the new community center could be finished and ready to open by the end of 2021, he said.
If the study shows the money can't be raised, "then it's back to square one," he said.
Both the Y and the library foundation would help raise money — the library foundation would hope to raise 35 percent and the Y would hope to secure the remaining 65 percent — and each group would retain the equity it raised. That is, if for some reason in the future the building were sold, each entity would get its value back out, Wennekamp said.
At this point, no purchase agreement has been finalized with the Jewish center and all construction costs are "a moving target," Wennekamp said. The plan under consideration is conceptual, with two other models, one more expensive and the other less expensive.
If the plan does move forward, people who currently use the 30/31 Branch will experience a two-year service gap between the time the branch closes in December and when a new spot would open.
Campbell hopes that a recently acquired bookmobile would help bridge that gap by going into neighborhoods on a set schedule, offering a convenient place where patrons could pick up and return materials and have access to computers, wi-fi and programs.
The presentation to the city council on Monday will be an update by the library and an opportunity for aldermen to ask questions, but it won't be a surprise.
This summer, the council adopted four major goals for the city, including revitalizing strategic locations. The first action step in achieving that goal was to support the partnership between the library and the Y, council members decided.
"The 30/31 library will be closing, but a library presence is still important there," the city's website states. "The partnership with the YMCA and Library needs to be supported and it needs to move forward."
"We're tickled to be that high on the list," Campbell said.
Because the center would be funded by the capital campaign, the city of Rock Island would not be asked for money to finance the new space, Campbell said.
"This is a win for Rock Island," said Kathy Lelonek, executive director of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation, the nonprofit that supports the library with fundraising. "We need it."
She also hopes the center could be "a good area for teens."
"They don't have a place."
Speaking as a representative of the Jewish Center, Steve Geifman said, "I think it's a brilliant idea to put the two organizations together. You can read and work out and work out and read. It makes perfect sense. The Tri-City Jewish Center always has been a place to bring people together.
"I'm really excited about this opportunity. We hope the community gets behind this."
What the Y, library will offer
The Jewish center was built in 1981, has a relatively new roof and HVAC system and is situated in a park-like setting with a stream.
The center also is centrally located in Rock Island and is on a major bus line. By operating there, the library figures that every resident will be within three miles of a library, and the Y figures the site will be within walking distance of six schools, including Rock Island High School.
Under the proposal, the library would occupy 10,000 to 11,000 square feet on the building's east side, the Y would occupy 20,000 square feet on the west side and together they would share about 3,000 square feet.
• The Y: A big plus for the Y is that the center has two kitchens, including a large commercial space. That is important because nutrition education for families and children is an big part of what the Y expects to offer there, Wennekamp said.
There also will be a small gym (existing) and rooms for group exercise and programs, and, as part of the renovation, a 2,500-square-foot addition is planned that will accommodate a track and a room for exercise equipment.
A pool? No.
• The library: The Jewish center would become a centrally located branch, with more space and parking, a large meeting room and several smaller meeting rooms, which are in high demand, and a dedicated space for teens, Campbell said.
To keep its options open, the library will install modular furnishings and shelving on rollers so that if, at some time in the future, the library "had to leave or wanted to leave," it could take its furnishings with it and not be stuck, she said.
A coffee shop? "We haven't worked that out yet," Campbell said.
Why is all this happening?
More than five years ago, the Rock Island Library and its board realized that operating three locations — the historic downtown library at 401 19th St., the 30/31 Branch at 30th Street and 31st Avenue and the Southwest Branch at 9010 Ridgewood Ave. — was no longer financially feasible and began wrestling with how to move forward.
Each of the locations has its supporters.
Complicating matters is that the downtown branch, opened in 1903, needs updates, including new windows and energy-efficient lighting and particularly a new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system.
In early 2016 leaders of the Jewish center approached the library board with the possibility of buying and repurposing their building. The reason is that the building has become too big for the congregation and is no longer centrally located for its changing membership.
In 2017 — before the Y collaboration came up — the library decided that was a good idea and proposed a model much like the current one except that it would be the buyer and sole occupant of the center.
But to do that, the library needed a commitment of $12 million from the city that it simply did not — and still doesn't — have, so the proposal stalled.
Meantime, Two Rivers was considering an expansion into Rock Island. A 2017 market study showed there is a large population in the area of the center that could benefit from programs offered by a facility whose membership is based on income, meaning members pay what they can afford.
Someone suggested to Wellekamp that he consider the Jewish center and in the spring of 2018, the library and Y got together. "The stars sort of aligned," Campbell said.
If the plan goes forward, the library still will have three locations, but Campbell explained that several factors have changed over the years to make three locations sustainable.
"When the library first began our building study more than five years ago, we had not had a tax levy increase in seven years," she wrote in an email.
"At that time, our expenses were substantially higher than our revenues. During the past five years, we have had modest operational revenue increases, cost savings from attrition, and have modified our hours to maximize staffing. The collaboration with the YMCA allows us to share costs, making this project more fiscally responsible for both organizations."
She also said that although the Jewish center site would be called the "central library" because of its geographic location, it would not be the main library.
"It is still going to be a 'branch,'" she wrote. "In this new plan, administration offices and functions and the bulk of our holdings will remain at the Downtown Library."
What will happen to 30/31?
The library has issued a "request for proposals" for someone to buy the 30/31 location, with opening on Thursday (Oct. 31).
If no one comes forth, the library will continue its marketing efforts, Campbell said.
The corner on which it is located currently is zoned residential; one other corner contains a home and the other two are occupied by churches. Any buyer who wanted the corner for a business would have to get a special use permit, or, more likely ask for a change in zoning that would go before the city council, Randy Tweet, city manager, said.
The Jewish congregation
The Jewish center site also is home to the Hebrew Cemetery, which has its own governing board apart from the center. That land is not involved in the proposed sale.
As for the congregation, Geifman said it is "strong and active" and although members have talked about where to move, "nothing has been finalized."